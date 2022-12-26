County Commission approves of needle exchange audit

The Cabell County Commission does not believe the Health Department is in violation
Cabell County Commission approved a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation...
Cabell County Commission approved a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the county’s syringe exchange program (Source: Rick Miller, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Weekley and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Thursday’s Cabell County Commission meeting, the commission approved a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the county’s harm reduction syringe exchange program.

The audit is to make sure that the Health Department is in line with recently passed legislation signed into law by Governor Jim Justice in April 2021. The law requires licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals. Participants also must show an identification card to get a syringe. One provision would require syringes to be marked with the program passing them out. Another provision would give local governments the authority to bar certain groups or providers from setting up a needle exchange program.

The Cabell County Commission does not believe the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is in violation but hopes an evaluation could help them improve the program while also providing transparency. The resolution passed unanimously

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight.
Crews battle fire in apartment building
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
An apprentice lineworker was killed in an accident while restoring power during Friday's winter...
Lineworker killed in accident while restoring power during polar vortex
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

The Dunbar Recreation Center saw a steady flow of people throughout the polar vortex
‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell
Thawing by mid-week
First Warning Forecast
Kings Island's Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused...
Waterline damage delays Kings Island Winterfest
Several semi-tractor-trailers were stuck on southbound Interstate 71 in Glencoe. Both...
Officials: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopen