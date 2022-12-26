Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend

Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend(MGN ONLINE)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews.

“We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief.

Huntington crews were busy this week with call after call, for structure fires, car fires, and bursting frozen pipes.

“When the weather’s this cold it produces some additional challenges for us, actually with regard to even our own equipment, it’s been a struggle,” Fuller said.

Fuller said pipes on their trucks were frozen for a lot of the weekend.

“We’ve seen things happen we typically don’t see,” he said. “We have some frozen pipes here at Centennial Fire Station. In my many, many years before and now, I’ve never known that to happen before.”

When it comes to fixing the problem of frozen pipes in your home, Fuller said it’s important to leave the job to professionals.

“I know the plumbers are going to be very busy running calls and fixing pipes, but that’s an area you have to be very, very careful, don’t get careless because this weather slows our response a little bit,” he said. “Make sure your water is shut off at the meter, or if you have a shut off coming into your home so you don’t further damage. We’ve got homes and businesses that have suffered damage in and around the city.”

Fuller said using heating tools, like space heaters or open flames, to speed up the process of thawing your pipes can be very dangerous.

He said homeowners should expect pipes to leak a bit as they begin to unfreeze when the temperatures rise.

