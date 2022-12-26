‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.

“I’ve taken phone calls from all over the county, we’ve agreed to pretty much we have not turned anybody away, I’ve taken phone calls about people with animals. I’ve taken phone calls about people with families,” Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley said.

“We had a mix of people who had no home, but also people who were having issues with their home all weekend we had people stopping in just to get warm while their stuff was being fixed. We had people who don’t have homes, we have people who have homes that may not have had the heat may not have had the proper even food and they were stopping in.”

“It’s a godsend”, a guest said.

The variety of stories is part of the motivation to keep the building open throughout the cold snap.

“My experience here this weekend, it’s a very humbling experience when you have all levels of people that need assistance, and that’s why we’re here. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, how you are, we’re going to make sure that you get the help that’s needed,” he said.

“We have the full facility, that’s one good thing about this rec center. It’s been a blessing this weekend because we’ve not only had like the mayor and city councilman that have volunteered, but we’ve had an outpouring of community members from our police reserves our CERT team, and neighborhood watch who have been here 24 hours a day since this opened and all it’s taken me is a text message or a phone call. And if we need food, we get food if we need a volunteer, we get a volunteer.”

Dunbar Recreation Center is located at 2601 Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar. The building will be open as a Warming Center through noon on Tuesday, December 27. Proof of residence is not required. Volunteers are welcome and donations will be accepted.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.