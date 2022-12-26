McDowell County PSD working to connect thousands without drinking water

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For decades, people in McDowell County, West Virginia have not had access to clean drinking water due to outdated infrastructure.

In December 2022, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington D.C., Michael Regan, toured the county to talk about clean water and funding to improve the system.

What many take for granted is hard to come by in McDowell County. “It’s 2022 and this is still happening,” said Tori Satow, a McDowell County resident. About two-thirds of the people in the county do not have access to clean drinking water.

“I feel like people that live here they’ve kind of learned to accept it like, ‘yeah we don’t have running water whatever,’ like hello people this is crazy. This is insane,” said Tori Satow. Satow lives in the town of Keystone. The town has been under a boil water advisory for ten years. “Most mornings you wouldn’t know when you woke up if you were going to have water in the sink or not. We’d go weeks sometimes without running water,” continued Satow.

A coal company built the original water system and after the company left the area, no one took control and the lines deteriorated.

“Your kid is filthy, your dishes are piled up, everything is dirty. It’s so much more than that. When you can’t wash your dishes, you can’t bathe your kid, you can’t do anything. You get set in this mindset of why bother do anything and you’re just sitting with all this filth around you,” said Satow.

The McDowell County Public Service District was created in 1990 and has spent the last few decades trying to consolidate and upgrade drinking water systems in the coal communities. The PSD started with 520 customers and now has up to 3,500 customers.

“You can’t get funding for all of them at one time so you just have to take it a piece at a time so that’s what we’re doing we’re trying to work together, one section at a time to make things happen in the county,” said Mavis Brewster, McDowell Public Service District General Manager.

The water treatment plant in the Kimball area is 120 years old. It is still in operation today. The plant provides about 300 customers with drinking water, but it’s in bad shape.

“As you can see the roof, the built-in shower back there. We’ve got these propped. I’d say that pump right there is somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 years old. It’s obsolete also so whenever it decides to fail we can’t get another pump like it,” said Randy Whittaker, PSD field supervisor.

A several-phase project is in the works to close out-of-date plants, but the projects take time and money.

“Phase four of this Elkhorn project will take four old systems just like the Kimball out of service and will be served by a new plant. If you did all four phases of the Elkhorn project coming down Route 52 it’s going to be about $30 million,” said Brewster.

With every grant and every project they connect more customers, but each time, water lines stop short of those in need.

“People call me and say you stopped just a mile before my house, but we went as far as the funding allowed us to go. That has to be another phase of a project,” said Brewster.

When the head of the EPA visited McDowell County, he spoke to those trying to find solutions.

“Every person in this country deserves access to clean drinking water. Our coal communities were our communities that during the industrial revolution helped keep this country as competitive as it could be. Now, they need federal assistance and a strong partnership. We’re here to provide that partnership,” said Michael Regan, EPA Administrator.

Regan vowed to help the county and connect every person with clean drinking water saying, “We have historic resources. It’s important we get these resources to the right communities and communities like McDowell County deserve these resources.”

The EPA Administrator said that West Virginia is set to receive $83 million for infrastructure improvements. At this time it is unclear how much will go to McDowell County.

