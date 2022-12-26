Officials: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopen

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened, transportation officials said Monday in a statement.

A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an arctic front. Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. At one point, highways officials said on social media that traffic on the interstate was backed up for 14 miles.

Road crews have continued to treat and plow the roadway and a single lane reopened Sunday, but both lanes were opened on Monday morning, the Transportation Department said. Although temperatures were warmer, light snow was forecast for much of the state and could continue to make travel hazardous, officials said.

A temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph on I-71 from Jefferson County to Boone County will remain in effect through Monday, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.