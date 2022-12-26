Sprinkler system bursts inside school

Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do.

Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school.

It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Water gushed down hallways and was standing several inches in some spots, as seen in pictures posted on the City of Flatwoods KY Facebook page

Emergency crews are not sure of the extent of the damage.

