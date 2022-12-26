Two local hoops teams are ranked this week

UK and WVU made the top 25 poll for Week 8
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win(UK Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022
Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week. The week also included preseason No. 1 North Carolina returning to the rankings at No. 25 and New Mexico cracking the poll for the first time in eight years. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s new poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top. Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five. Miami made the week’s biggest jump by climbing eight spots to No. 14.

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (40) 12-0 1478 1

2. UConn (20) 13-0 1459 2

3. Houston 12-1 1351 3

4. Kansas 11-1 1299 4

5. Arizona 12-1 1274 5

6. Texas 10-1 1144 7

7. Tennessee 10-2 1068 8

8. Alabama 10-2 1067 9

9. Arkansas 11-1 1017 10

10. Gonzaga 10-3 940 11

11. UCLA 11-2 906 13

12. Baylor 9-2 888 12

13. Virginia 8-2 861 6

14. Miami 12-1 658 22

15. Wisconsin 9-2 570 17

16. Indiana 10-3 513 18

17. Duke 10-3 500 14

18. TCU 10-1 480 20

19. Kentucky 8-3 439 19

20. Auburn 10-2 237 23

21. Mississippi St. 11-1 215 15

22. New Mexico 12-0 147 -

22. Xavier 10-3 147 -

24. West Virginia 10-2 126 -

25. North Carolina 9-4 112 -

Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio St. 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego St. 39, Iowa St. 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan St. 7, Providence 6, Kansas St 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.

