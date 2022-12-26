Waterline damage delays Kings Island Winterfest

Kings Island's Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused...
Kings Island's Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused by the bitter cold, park officials say.(Provided by Kings Island)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kings Island’s Winterfest is closed Monday because of extensive water line damage, according to an online post by the theme park. The post says extreme cold temperatures damaged lines at multiple locations throughout the park.

They plan to reopen Tuesday. Anyone who bought a ticket for Monday will be able to use the ticket for any other day through December 31.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

