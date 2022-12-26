Waterline damage delays Kings Island Winterfest
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kings Island’s Winterfest is closed Monday because of extensive water line damage, according to an online post by the theme park. The post says extreme cold temperatures damaged lines at multiple locations throughout the park.
They plan to reopen Tuesday. Anyone who bought a ticket for Monday will be able to use the ticket for any other day through December 31.
