Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says

The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according to the FDA.(United States Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a voluntary recall has been issued for blood pressure medications that have shown the presence of impurities that could increase the risk of cancer.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine that is above the recommended daily intake.

“These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time,” the company said in the recall announcement.

Nitrosamine impurities are regularly found in foods like cured or grilled meats, vegetables and dairy products, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the recalled lots include:

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets.(United States Food and Drug Administration)

Patients using Quinapril should continue taking the medication and contact a medical professional for advice on alternate treatments, according to the recall.

Retailers and distributors are advised to discontinue distribution of the recalled product lots immediately.

The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according to the FDA.

