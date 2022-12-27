Boil water advisory issued for entire community

Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Boil water advisory issued for entire community(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for the entire town of Fort Gay, according to a release from Fort Gay Water.

The action stems from low water pressure due to several line breaks and low tank levels.

The release does not indicate how many customers are affected or when the boil advisory will be lifted.

Any water used for cooking, drinking, bathing or watering pets should be boiled for at least a minute and allowed to cool before use.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
Christmas tree drop off locations in Lawrence County, Ohio
Christmas tree drop off locations in Lawrence County, Ohio
Facing Hunger Food Bank distribution sees turnout after holiday weekend
Facing Hunger Food Bank distribution sees brisk turnout following holiday weekend
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School