Boil Water Advisory throughout Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory is in effect for all of Marton County Kentucky. The Martin County Water & Sanitation District said the advisory was issued because of a “deep freeze.”

The boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice customers are being asked to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.

There is no estimated time for the boil water advisory to be lifted.

