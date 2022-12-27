Christmas trees to be used for fish habitat at Lake Vesuvius

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District and Wayne National Forest are teaming up to recycle live Christmas trees that were used during the holiday season.

There will be various drop-off sites located throughout Lawrence County. All locations will be marked with a sign. Proctorville resident can use the site at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at the Cedar Street entrance.

In South Point, a drop-off site is located at 408 2nd St. near the South Point Police Department. There is a site behind Coal Grove Village hall on Carlton-Davidson Lane.

In Hanging Rock, a site is located in a lot next to the former police department building. There is a site located at the junction of U.S. 52 and State Route 141 in front of Fruth Pharmacy in Ironton. In Pedro, there is a site at the Wayne National Forest Ranger Station at 6518 State Route 93 in Pedro.

“The main thing is that we just want to make sure people aren’t bringing in fake Christmas trees. We want to make sure they aren’t brining in regular branches or yard waste and that the trees are stripped of all ornaments,” said Seth Summers with the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District.

Trees can be dropped off anytime before Jan. 9. They will then be collected and dumped into Lake Vesuvius to create a habitat for the fish that live in the lake.

“We’re all about recycling and any time we can take these and create something better with it, that is what we’re about,” Summers said.

