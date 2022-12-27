Crews battle fire at vacant home

Officials say the fire started in the first floor of the home before spreading to the second floor.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin.

Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant.

The homeowners, firefighters say, had passed away in the last few weeks, and a family member was in the process of fixing up the home.

Officials say the fire started in the first floor of the home before spreading to the second floor.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

A cause for the fire has not been released yet, but the fire remains under investigation.

