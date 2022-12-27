Crews fight house fire in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Union Ridge Road.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire started, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River Road, and Ona volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.