Crews fight house fire in Cabell County

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Union Ridge Road.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire started, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River Road, and Ona volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

