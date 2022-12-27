Facing Hunger Food Bank distribution sees brisk turnout following holiday weekend

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials at Facing Hunger Food Bank (FHFB) say the food insecurity in Lawrence County is double the national average.

“That kind of statistic doesn’t take days off,” said Billy Edwards with FHFB. “We’re fighting a battle we feel like we can win with the community’s help, so we’re not going to take the days off.”

Many people in the region need help feeding more people as folks gather this time of year.

The line of cars wrapped around the parking lot of the Fayette Township fire station.

“A lot of people we served last week wouldn’t have had a Christmas meal without us,” Edwards said. “A lot of people we’re going to serve today may not eat dinner without the help from the program. That’s the program, that’s the food bank, that’s the community, everybody together.

Organizers say they’ve learned to gear up for a big turn out at every stop.

“You get to see the people that you may be the only people they talk to all week long,” Edwards said. “It’s super rewarding to hear and see the stories and see the smiles. These people are awesome.”

If you got some extra non-perishable goods or some unopened items you don’t have space for, or are trying to do a clean out before the new year. There are people who can use that food.

“We have bins set up for food drives all over the community,” Edwards said. “We’ll take anything non-perishable that you have extra.”

Every 2.1 pounds of food donated can be turned into a meal.

