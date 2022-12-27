Facing Hunger Food Bank distribution sees brisk turnout following holiday weekend

Facing Hunger Food Bank distribution sees turnout after holiday weekend
Facing Hunger Food Bank distribution sees turnout after holiday weekend(WSAZ)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials at Facing Hunger Food Bank (FHFB) say the food insecurity in Lawrence County is double the national average.

“That kind of statistic doesn’t take days off,” said Billy Edwards with FHFB. “We’re fighting a battle we feel like we can win with the community’s help, so we’re not going to take the days off.”

Many people in the region need help feeding more people as folks gather this time of year.

The line of cars wrapped around the parking lot of the Fayette Township fire station.

“A lot of people we served last week wouldn’t have had a Christmas meal without us,” Edwards said. “A lot of people we’re going to serve today may not eat dinner without the help from the program. That’s the program, that’s the food bank, that’s the community, everybody together.

Organizers say they’ve learned to gear up for a big turn out at every stop.

“You get to see the people that you may be the only people they talk to all week long,” Edwards said. “It’s super rewarding to hear and see the stories and see the smiles. These people are awesome.”

If you got some extra non-perishable goods or some unopened items you don’t have space for, or are trying to do a clean out before the new year. There are people who can use that food.

“We have bins set up for food drives all over the community,” Edwards said. “We’ll take anything non-perishable that you have extra.”

Every 2.1 pounds of food donated can be turned into a meal.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
Christmas tree drop off locations in Lawrence County, Ohio
Christmas tree drop off locations in Lawrence County, Ohio
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School