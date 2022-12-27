First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders.

Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges.

“For the firefighters, it’s been especially rough,” he said. “Some of them are going to back-to-back fires before they can get their fire engines back in service, hose back on, and getting dispatched to other serious fires. So some of them have run continuously for the last 3 or 4 days.”

Despite the difficulties of the cold, both Sigman and Assistant Fire Chief Fred Dunbar with the Charleston Fire Department are now looking at a new challenge that comes with rising temperatures.

“I think the biggest issue we’ll have once it starts getting warmer is these pipes that are frozen shut,” Sigman said. “As soon as they start thawing out, we’ll see more and more of the water leaks.”

“Always a challenge with the cold weather, it’s been extremely cold and we have had several calls recently with busted water lines that we’ve had to assist people with shutting the water off,” Dunbar said.

Still, both are looking forward to warmer days ahead.

