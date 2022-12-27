First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders.

Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges.

“For the firefighters, it’s been especially rough,” he said. “Some of them are going to back-to-back fires before they can get their fire engines back in service, hose back on, and getting dispatched to other serious fires. So some of them have run continuously for the last 3 or 4 days.”

Despite the difficulties of the cold, both Sigman and Assistant Fire Chief Fred Dunbar with the Charleston Fire Department are now looking at a new challenge that comes with rising temperatures.

“I think the biggest issue we’ll have once it starts getting warmer is these pipes that are frozen shut,” Sigman said. “As soon as they start thawing out, we’ll see more and more of the water leaks.”

“Always a challenge with the cold weather, it’s been extremely cold and we have had several calls recently with busted water lines that we’ve had to assist people with shutting the water off,” Dunbar said.

Still, both are looking forward to warmer days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight.
Crews battle fire in apartment building
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
An apprentice lineworker was killed in an accident while restoring power during Friday's winter...
Lineworker killed in accident while restoring power during polar vortex
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Tuesday cracks freezing
First Warning Forecast
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Boil Water Advisory throughout Martin County
W.Va. legislative leaders preview 2023 session
The Dunbar Recreation Center saw a steady flow of people throughout the polar vortex
‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell