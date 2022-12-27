Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say.

According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

The police department called the incident ‘isolated.’

The chief tells WSAZ.com the investigation started in November after it was brought to the department’s attention through a faculty member that overheard students talking about the incident.

The Ripley Police Department said on its Facebook page, “There will be no further statements from the police department at this time to protect the juvenile victim in this case as this is our main goal.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
Behind-the-scenes look at brand new Game of Thrones studio
Behind-the-scenes look at brand new Game of Thrones studio
Ice-cream pies, mini-cakes, and cookiewich kits at Austin's
Ice-cream pies, mini-cakes, and cookiewich kits at Austin’s