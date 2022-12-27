Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers.

The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

