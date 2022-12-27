Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers.

The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The westbound lanes are shut down at this time.

