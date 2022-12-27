Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West

Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West was temporarily closed Tuesday evening at the Merritts Creek exit after a crash involving several vehicles, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

As many as five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, which was reported just after 6 p.m. It was at the 18-mile marker.

While there was no word about possible injuries, our crew at the scene said the crash had been cleared and traffic was flowing again by 6:45 p.m.

The Barboursville Police Department was among agencies on the scene.

