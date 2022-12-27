Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton.

Son charged with killing father

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.

The criminal complaint states when officers asked the woman where the accused shooter was, Jacob Beilstein came to the front door.

At that time, Beilstein was arrested and placed in the back of the police cruiser.

Beilstein told officers both his handguns were upstairs on his bed.

Beilstein’s father was found lying on the ground in front of the front door with a gunshot wound to the chest and one in his right arm.

According to the criminal complaint, Beilstein’s father was covered in blood and barely breathing as he received treatment from Cabell County EMS.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after officers helped EMS crews get him into the ambulance.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer found an infant locked inside a closet upstairs.

At the Milton Police Department, the victim’s wife told officers she heard two gunshots while in the kitchen around 3:20 p.m.

Shortly after, she told officers her husband came into the kitchen and said “he just killed me” while holding his arm. He also told her he was shot in the chest, the criminal complaint states.

The woman told officers she could see the accused shooter, Beilstein, upstairs peeking around the corner.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.