Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Milton.
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Milton.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton.

Son charged with killing father

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.

The criminal complaint states when officers asked the woman where the accused shooter was, Jacob Beilstein came to the front door.

At that time, Beilstein was arrested and placed in the back of the police cruiser.

Beilstein told officers both his handguns were upstairs on his bed.

Beilstein’s father was found lying on the ground in front of the front door with a gunshot wound to the chest and one in his right arm.

According to the criminal complaint, Beilstein’s father was covered in blood and barely breathing as he received treatment from Cabell County EMS.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after officers helped EMS crews get him into the ambulance.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer found an infant locked inside a closet upstairs.

At the Milton Police Department, the victim’s wife told officers she heard two gunshots while in the kitchen around 3:20 p.m.

Shortly after, she told officers her husband came into the kitchen and said “he just killed me” while holding his arm. He also told her he was shot in the chest, the criminal complaint states.

The woman told officers she could see the accused shooter, Beilstein, upstairs peeking around the corner.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
Bookmark Monday | Christmas Eve in the Mountain State
Bookmark Monday | Christmas Eve in the Mountain State
Organizing Christmas decorations
Organizing Christmas decorations
Getting on a financial path for the New Year
Getting on a financial path for the New Year
New Year's Eve outfit ideas
New Year’s Eve outfit ideas