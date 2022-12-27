Polar Vortex retreats

Big time Thaw arrives
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The vaunted Polar Vortex has come and gone but left behind quite a legacy of bitter blusters and arctic snow squalls. At noon on Tuesday the temperature crept above freezing for the first time in more than 100 hours with afternoon highs cresting in the 30s across the region for the first time in 5 days. Now we have our sights set on a warm-up to more springy levels as highs aim for 60 in the next 7 days (50s this week, 60s next).

Tonight as skies clear the air will chill under light winds with lows in the frosty and even foggy mid 20s. The fog will burn away and frost melt away as warming sun takes over. Highs will aim for those 50s by day’s end.

Thursday and Friday will make a run at 60 with dry conditions. By Friday night rain showers will approach from the west and those showers will frequent our region on New Years Eve. Under the clouded skies temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday.

By New Years day and into early next week temperatures will rise through the 60s on a south wind. Enjoy Monday in the sun before rain returns on Tuesday.

