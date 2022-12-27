Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

WHITENING WHITES

About this Tip:

This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again.

How to:

This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water.

WASHER METHOD:

Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible water from your tap. Let it run until it is really hot.

1. 1 – Cup Laundry Detergent, 1 – Cup Automatic Dishwasher Detergent, 1 – Cup Bleach, ½ - Cup Borax

2. Soak several hours or overnight.

3. Allow the washer to drain and then launder as you usually would.

BASIN METHOD:

Fill a sink (not stainless steel) or a large container with the hottest possible water.

1. ADD the following items: 1/3 – Cup Laundry Soap, 1/3 - Automatic Dishwasher Detergent, 1/3 – Cup Bleach, 1/4 – Cup Borax

2. Remove the clothes from the container and move to washing machine.

Warnings & Cautions:

Use care not to splash or spill chlorine bleach.

Linda Says:

Use only on whites. Not on whites with patterns, colors, etc.

For more information, visit: Queen of Clean Website

