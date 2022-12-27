Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
WHITENING WHITES
About this Tip:
This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again.
How to:
This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water.
WASHER METHOD:
Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible water from your tap. Let it run until it is really hot.
1. 1 – Cup Laundry Detergent, 1 – Cup Automatic Dishwasher Detergent, 1 – Cup Bleach, ½ - Cup Borax
2. Soak several hours or overnight.
3. Allow the washer to drain and then launder as you usually would.
BASIN METHOD:
Fill a sink (not stainless steel) or a large container with the hottest possible water.
1. ADD the following items: 1/3 – Cup Laundry Soap, 1/3 - Automatic Dishwasher Detergent, 1/3 – Cup Bleach, 1/4 – Cup Borax
2. Remove the clothes from the container and move to washing machine.
Warnings & Cautions:
Use care not to splash or spill chlorine bleach.
Linda Says:
Use only on whites. Not on whites with patterns, colors, etc.
