$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Dayton, Ohio and a woman from Portsmouth have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Just before 6 p.m. on December 27, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a search warrant for an apartment along Union Street in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman the estimated street value of the drugs found was approximately $70,000.

Officers seized 1,075 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $613 worth of cash, a loaded firearm and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Hope Bentley, 25, was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs.

Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton, Ohio was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

Both Bentley and Langford were placed in the Scioto County Jail and were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

