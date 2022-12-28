Canoeing project in Portsmouth awarded Burners Without Borders micro-grant

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Collective Effervescence on the Ohio River project was one of 33 around the world selected to receive a prestigious micro-grant. The grant funding comes in the sum of $1,500 from the Burners Without Borders organization.

Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne was happy to hear that the local project was awarded the funding.

“The first steps are the hardest when it comes to raising money and just getting that first bit of acknowledgement and recognition goes a long way to attracting further contributions and fundraising,” Dunne said.

The project aims at creating regularly scheduled canoeing trips on the Ohio River in Portsmouth.

“One thing that I think we need to do is change the narrative around the Ohio River. We shouldn’t look at it as a source of disgust. Instead, we should look at it as this great resource for our city,” Dunne said.

Dunne says the funding will be a nice boost for the project that goes hand-in-hand with the city’s recent partnership with Ohio River Way, which connects Portsmouth to various cities up and down the river.

“We would like to bring people together from all different areas of the city to enjoy the river and also enjoy the company of others that they may not normally meet. I think it is a great way to appreciate the river but also appreciate other people in the city,” Dunne said.

Students at Shawnee State University will also be taking part in this project. They will conduct surveys and interviews to study its impact.

