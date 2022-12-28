City offers free drop-off locations for Christmas trees

By Eric Fossell
Dec. 27, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the Christmas season comes and goes, so does O Tannebaum.

If you live in Huntington and are undecided about how to dispose of your live Christmas tree, the city has some answers.

In a release issued Tuesday, the city announced the following free drop-off locations:

- Saint Cloud Commons upper parking lot

- Harris Riverfront Park upper parking lot

- Altizer Community Park

- Former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard

- Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte

- Parking lot of the old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road

The city emphasizes residents should not put Christmas trees with their household garbage. That’s because tree sap is potentially damaging to the mechanical parts of trash compacting trucks.

