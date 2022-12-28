Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Katlyn Bush loved her husband Shane unconditionally and his family did too.

Sunday morning, on Christmas, his life was cut short at just 26 years old by gunfire. Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said at the crime scene a relative shot and killed Bush around 8 a.m. during an argument.

“It was domestic between two family members,” Crawford said. “There was an altercation or an argument that had been going on. Started early in the morning, I guess bled out until now, until we got here. Apparently they had been arguing sometime in the residence.”

Shane Bush will be known for so much more by his friends and family. Katlyn shared this statement about her husband:

Shane was loved by so many. He had a big smile that would light up a room and an even bigger heart. He had a very outgoing personality and never met a stranger. His hard work never went unnoticed. He provided endlessly for him and his wife. Shane loved his wife, family, and friends unconditionally. He also had a love for the outdoors. His favorite hobbies included deer hunting, rabbit hunting, SXS riding, dirt bike riding, going to the gym, and spending time with his wife & family. Shane’s memory will live on through all the people that knew and loved him. His memory will be one that will live on forever. His wife and family would like to thank everyone who has reached out in this time of tragedy.

A small business posted to social media that a raffle will be held to help Shane Bush’s family with funeral costs. Tap or click here for more information.

