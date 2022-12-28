Fire damages Charleston home

Charleston Fire crews fight a house fire in the 600 block of Crestlyn Drive.
Charleston Fire crews fight a house fire in the 600 block of Crestlyn Drive.(WSAZ/Kim Donahue)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a home late Tuesday night in Charleston, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Crestlyn Drive.

Firefighters say flames were visible through the roof when crews arrived. They also say the home is occupied, but no one was home at the time.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control.

The cause hasn’t been determined yet.

