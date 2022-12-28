Herd preps for Sun Belt start
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here comes the Sun Belt Conference for both Marshall basketball programs this week. The men’s team hosts Appalachian State and James Madison while Tony Kempers’ squad plays at South Alabama and Appalachian State. Their games are on Thursday and Saturday and WSAZ Sports talked with them Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for conference play.
