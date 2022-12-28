Herd preps for Sun Belt start

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here comes the Sun Belt Conference for both Marshall basketball programs this week. The men’s team hosts Appalachian State and James Madison while Tony Kempers’ squad plays at South Alabama and Appalachian State. Their games are on Thursday and Saturday and WSAZ Sports talked with them Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for conference play.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Sprinkler system bursts inside school

Latest News

MU SUN BELT PREPS
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
Two local hoops teams are ranked this week
WV Class AAA All-State Team Announced Sunday
JJ Roberts returns home
Roberts returns home
Roberts returns home