Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan.

The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness, and social and mental health services. The governor is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions.

“We fell from 42 to 44 in teacher pay last year. That’s unacceptable and not investing in our future, our kids. So our education plan ahead first plan would provide a 5% raise to every education [need to fix quote] public school system on top of what local districts are already doing,” Beshear said.

In November, Beshear signed an executive order allowing people with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana legally purchased in another state.

“I admit the executive order is imperfect. There are challenges with other states,” Beshear said. ”Eighty percent of our people want it. Our job in state government is to carry out the will of the people.”

Beshear believes if the legislature passed and created a medical marijuana program, the industry would create jobs and promote economic growth.

The General Assembly will have an opportunity to pass the plan during the 2023 regular session.

