Parents arrested on child neglect charges

Parents arrested on child neglect charges
Parents arrested on child neglect charges(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents face child neglect charges after investigators say their 5-year-old child was found in “deplorable” conditions at a home in St. Albans.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department say it appears the child hadn’t been bathed in several days and was living among several cats with excrement throughout the house.

In addition, the house didn’t have heat and the toilet wasn’t working. Investigators also say the child didn’t have enough food to eat.

Deputies say they responded to the home along Cousin Drive on Monday, a day after Christmas, to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Nathan Hundley and Amanda Hundley, both 39, were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Their bond is $5,000 property each.

The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
Flooded hall at Russell-McDowell Intermediate school
Sprinkler system bursts inside school

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sits down with Kimberly Keagy, a reporter for WSAZ Newschannel...
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform