Water restored after nearly a week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Water is coming back on gradually for families across Eastern Kentucky, after they have lived without it for several days following freezing temperatures that tore through our region.

For nearly a week, Wilma Kidd says she hasn’t been able to do dishes, laundry, or even flush the toilet.

“My brother has been bringing me some cold bank water cause he’s hooked onto a spring on the hill, and that’s how we’ve been flushing our toilet,” Kidd said.

Plus, she has had to find alternate ways to shower.

Kidd says she’s reached out to Southern Water multiple times, however she says she wasn’t able to get an answer or a fix.

So, WSAZ reached out to the water company for an update.

A spokesperson with Southern Water spoke with crews and provided clarity on the issue.

“They said that there is a four-inch line going into Frog Branch that is broken,” the Southern Water spokesperson said.

About a half an hour later, the spokesperson called back saying Kidd’s water had been restored.

Kidd confirmed with WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok over the phone that her water is back up and running.

Southern Water says their crews have been working nonstop around the affected areas to restore water.

