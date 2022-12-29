Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

Crash detouring traffic on U.S. 52
Crash detouring traffic on U.S. 52(WSAZ/Willard Ferguson)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say.

The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.

The issue is affecting traffic in the westbound lanes, according to investigators.

Other details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife Katlyn says Shane Bush was known for his contagious smile.
Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Parents arrested on child neglect charges
Parents arrested on child neglect charges
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust

Latest News

Fitness goals with YMCA of Huntington
Fitness goals with YMCA of Huntington
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
House fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
Crews on scene of house fire