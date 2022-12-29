Crews at house fire scene of two previous fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End.

Firefighters say flames were coming from the roof of the two-story building when they arrived.

According to investigators, the most recent fire at that house was in late November, while the other happened in October 2021.

