Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside

RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man is facing a list of charges after deputies found two toddlers outside a home in just T-shirts and diapers.

Investigators say the suspect’s cousin called 911 after finding the children outside and their father passed out inside the home on Camelot Drive in Red House.

The father was identified as Dakota Layne Gaylor.

When walking inside to identify him, deputies found glass pipes, a loaded gun, and two other stolen firearms. Plus, several bullets throughout the living room and kitchen.

When asked what happened, Gaylor said he smoked marijuana and then collapsed.

Gaylor is facing charges for child neglect, larceny, and for possessing guns when he was prohibited to do so.

Investigators say all of the firearms in the home were unsecured.

Deputies also found grinded up marijuana throughout the home.

The two toddlers are 1 and 2 years old.

