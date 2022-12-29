Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside

Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside(WSAZ)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man is facing a list of charges after deputies found two toddlers outside a home in just T-shirts and diapers.

Investigators say the suspect’s cousin called 911 after finding the children outside and their father passed out inside the home on Camelot Drive in Red House.

The father was identified as Dakota Layne Gaylor.

When walking inside to identify him, deputies found glass pipes, a loaded gun, and two other stolen firearms. Plus, several bullets throughout the living room and kitchen.

When asked what happened, Gaylor said he smoked marijuana and then collapsed.

Gaylor is facing charges for child neglect, larceny, and for possessing guns when he was prohibited to do so.

Investigators say all of the firearms in the home were unsecured.

Deputies also found grinded up marijuana throughout the home.

The two toddlers are 1 and 2 years old.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife Katlyn says Shane Bush was known for his contagious smile.
Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Parents arrested on child neglect charges
Parents arrested on child neglect charges
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust

Latest News

I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
House fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
Crews on scene of house fire
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 29th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 29th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast