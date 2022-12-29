Early winter pause offers touch of spring

The thaw is here into 2023
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The mild feeling to the air on Wednesday came courtesy of a south breeze (friendlier direction) and ample sunshine ( the December sun is the weakest of the year but still capable of afternoon warming). At a time of year when the normal high is near 40, temperatures managed to jump into the low and mid-50s. And with a south wind to blow the next 2 days, look for highs to make upper 50s even 60 downtown on Thursday then well into the 60s by Friday. So naturally when a wet weather system arrives on Saturday, rain not snow, is in the forecast.   As for snow and cold, neither is in the forecast for the next week though the first full weekend of January may sport some flurries.

Tonight will feature starry skies with a frosty start. Lows will dip to 32 or below for many while stay in the mid-30s in the hills fanned by a south breeze. Thursday’s skies will start bright and sunny then as high clouds streak across the horizon the day will end with a hazy look and dazzling red sky sunset. Friday will follow suit with partial sunshine.

Saturday is the first of 2 wet days in the next 7 with showers common. An accumulation of ½” to 1″ will be enough to clean many roads and cars of rock salt. Sunday’s overcast behind the rain may thin by afternoon before sun returns area-wide on Monday. Monday is the pick day of the next 7 as partial  sunshine props temperatures well into the 60s before a new wet and mild pattern arrives on Tuesday and hangs on for Wednesday.

