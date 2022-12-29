I-77 crash sends two to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 77 North in the Sissonville area sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near the 111 mile-marker.

The northbound entrance to I-77 there was temporarily closed. Investigators say the vehicle went about 60 yards over a hill.

Another person involved suffered minor injuries.

