Spring in winter, so savor the moment!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Up front let’s talk about the 1000 pound gorilla in the room. We hit 67 delicious degrees on Thursday as springtime made a guest appearance. Newsflash! The record high yawned at 67, it was set in 1984 at 75! By the way we should do it again on Friday! It’s part of an April in December forecast that will see us into the first week of January.

Tonight a partial cloud cover and stirring breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s most of the night. Friday then should be a carbon copy of Thursday with partial sunshine and a southern breeze to coax highs back to the mid 60s.

The weekend will take a step back as it rains off and on Saturday. Odds favor a few showers lingering until midnight on Saturday as we roll into 2023. Sunday’s skies will remain mostly cloudy but with a drying trend. Highs 55-60 will still be mild.

By Monday the sun comes back and temperatures go right back to 60. Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to be two more 60 days but with a soaking rain. Late next week it will chill down to more seasonable norms with lows near freezing and highs in the 40s.

