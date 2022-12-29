Stabbing sends man to the hospital, lands another in custody

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A stabbing Wednesday night sent a man to the hospital and landed another person in custody, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

The sheriff said the victim was flown to a trauma center for his injuries. The stabbing was reported around 8:20 p.m. along Bear Run Road in Clay Township.

Champlin said first responders found the victim outside a home.

Investigators say the two people involved know one another and there’s no threat to the nearby community.

It’s unknown if the person in custody faces charges.

