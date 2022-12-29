‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county.

Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days.

“Emergency management did a handout, and people like us didn’t know about it until the water was gone. And we’ve got people right here, in this area, that are on a very limited income, that don’t have five dollars for a case of water, but we get nothing. Nothing brought out. We pay for the service, they need to provide it, ” he said.

Loughery said he and his family have had to resort to pulling water out of a nearby creek to flush their toilet.

“We’re dipping water out of the crick up there to flush our commodes. School starts, kids can’t bath, they can’t go back to school,” he said.

Loughery says these issues persist year to year, and in the past their sheriff purchased and delivered them water.

“This goes on every year, the one year our sheriff knocked on our door and gave us bottles of water, it’s not his job to do it.”

Martin County water officials said they are fixing the issue quicker this year compared to recent years, but their water system is outdated and they do not have the funding to replace it.

“Honestly we need to replace every single line in our system. That’s the deal. We’ve got lines that aren’t buried deep enough, they’re not below the frost line, service lines. I mean we’ve got a lot of issues,” said Jimmy Kerr, Chairman of the Martin County Water and Sanitation Board.

Kerr recognized that water system workers have been working long hours since Christmas, helping to get water back to small communities like Loughery’s.

“I said if you see one of our crew guys out there you need to give them a hug, they’re the heroes in all this. They’ve been out there, they’ve had to miss holidays, they missed Christmas, they’ve had to miss those things. They’re going on next to no sleep, it’s been cold,” he said.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty says more needs to be done by the state and federal governments to support impoverished areas like Martin County and improve their infrastructure.

They asked, if you notice a leak, call (606)-298-3885. You can follow their Facebook page for more updates.

