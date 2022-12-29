W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars.

So when should you expect a check?

West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic.

“The atmosphere looks very good for tax reform,” Blair said.

“We have that as a shared priority,” Hanshaw added.

But passing a tax cut has proven difficult for the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature.

Elimination of the income tax was defeated in 2021. Then, this year, a 10% cut was squashed by a competing ballot initiative -- Amendment Two.

So what 2023?

“The very first thing, on the very first minute of our session when we come back in will be my bill to absolutely get rid of your car tax,” Gov. Jim Justice said Nov. 8, 2022, in celebration of his efforts to defeat Amendment Two.

The governor’s strategy -- a rebate system for the car tax.

Blair initially opposed the idea but now predicts it will be considered with amendment.

“If it’s good enough for the car tax, it’s good enough for equipment, machinery and inventory,” he told WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

Amendment Two would have allowed lawmakers to eliminate the car tax, together with the equipment, machinery and inventory tax -- all of which fund local government. With the referendum defeated, taxpayers would still have to pay taxes in question, however, the would be eligible for a rebate after the fact.

The Senate plan combines those tax rebates, on cars and business, with a 10% cut in your personal income tax.

Blair says it will drive job creation and help bring West Virginia in line with other states.

The only issue, there’s talk by some in the statehouse wanting a bigger income tax cut.

“If you ask members, you can hear anywhere from 10 to 100 percent,” Hanshaw told WSAZ. “So, what we will certainly do though is be responsible in whatever path we take.”

Hanshaw does not dismiss the Senate proposal, but calls it a big number. He confirmed no agreement exists, yet, between the House, Senate and Governor.

“I think it’s a little bit of a buffet, here,” he said. “We have to take a little bit from various places to arrive at the right policy.”

House Democrats will hold far fewer seats in January, but House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, says their support for tax reform remains as long as important programs get adequate funding.

“Anything we can do to put more money back into all West Virginians, we should take a serious look at,” he said. “But you have to have a smart, systematic approach and something that can be sustained and maintained over time. You can’t just cut taxes on a whim.”

Blair argues -- by itself -- nothing short of a 50% income tax cut will drive economic activity, and that is too costly for the state.

Hanshaw says infrastructure spending will be a factor in determining the size of any tax cut.

The 60-day, regular session will begin Jan. 11, 2023.

