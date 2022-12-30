2 people missing in the Elk River

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been working Friday evening to recover two people missing in the Elk River in the Duck area, according to John Hoffman with Braxton County Emergency Services.

Nearly 75 first responders from several departments, including dive teams, have been on the scene. They have been searching since around 4 p.m.

The search, which started as a rescue mission, was suspended due to darkness.

There is no word about how the two people ended up in the river or any information about their identities.

Hoffman said the two people did not go in the river at the same time, and the second person was a would-be rescuer.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

