'Be a support system.' Helping loved ones through holiday hardships

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the new year draws near, Dr. Steven Esehenaur recommends checking in with your mental health.

“It’s that time of year when depression seems to be worse than other times of the year,” he said.

“The days are shorter, the holidays are here, people have more pressures put on them that are generated by the holidays, whether it may be financial pressures, work pressures, family pressure, or feeling stretched too thin.”

If you find yourself having difficulty finding the fun in welcoming a new year, he recommends reaching out to loved ones who make you feel alive.

“Seek out your support network,” he said. “All of us have friends, colleagues, confidants, family, someone we can reach out to and be a friend or colleague, don’t spend the holidays alone find the joy in the holidays.”

If you do find yourself concerned about the behavior of a loved one around the new year, Eehenaur recommends keeping the tenants of a good relationship and being a support system so they make it to the new year and make it a fulfilling one.

“It’s important that we reach out for help, we talk to friends, colleagues and we be a friend and colleague that reaches out to others that are in need or may be in need due to recent loss of a family member or financial pressures, job loss, income loss all these different pressures can exacerbate seasonal affective disorder, particularly during this holiday period,” he said. “Find those you may know who are alone that you may know aren’t interacting, getting out and enjoying the holidays with others so they know they’re cared for and wanted.”

In the meantime, he said there is a resolution everyone can take into the New Year.

“This year keep things in balance, balance how much you eat, spend and how much you drink all these things can exacerbate seasonal affective disorder because when we spend and eat too much it adds additional stress,” he said. “When you drink too much not only does that make us more stressed it makes us more depressed.”

For those who may be in immediate crisis consider contacting the Suicide Hotline: 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433), Crisis Line: 1-844-HELP4WV Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988.

