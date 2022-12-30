Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street.

The body has been turned over to the Lawrence County Coroner. The chief says an autopsy will be conducted sometime within the next few days.

Further information has not been released.

