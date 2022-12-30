Community experiences water outages

Community experiences water outages
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, running water has been unreliable for households across our region.

In Wayne County, for example, water has been off and on as crews work to repair water lines.

During the last few days, Wayne County Emergency Management posted several updates on their Facebook page -- keeping people posted about why their water is off and alternative sources for water, such as a water buffalo placed at the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department substation in Crum.

We spoke with one Crum neighbor who says he has had to rely on getting water from neighbors, as well as his local fire department.

Water has gradually been coming back on throughout the community, with neighbors hoping the running water stays consistent.

“It was frustrating not having water, but I knew they [crews] were working on it. Just have to be patient in times like this. Sometimes it’s hard, but you have to do what you have to do. Can’t control what mother nature has out there for us,” Duane King said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday.
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
Crash detouring traffic on U.S. 52
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

Latest News

Locality pay carries uncertain fate
Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
Locality pay carries uncertain fate
Locality pay carries uncertain fate
2 people missing in the Elk River
2 people missing in the Elk River
Baseball feeds the needy in Portsmouth
Baseball feeds the needy in Portsmouth