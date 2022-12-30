New senior center opens in Proctorville, largest in the county

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seniors in the Lawrence County community are celebrating the opening of a new senior center.

The Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville has been long-awaited.

The project, 12 years in the making, is finally open for seniors in the community to enjoy.

“When I got elected commissioner 12 years ago I started on this project with Miss Darlene Green, which is my director,” said coordinator Freddie Hayes. “About four years ago we finally got a million dollars from a grant.”

It’s something the area needed, because the senior community didn’t have a consistent meeting place.

It’s the biggest one in the county, and one of its kind.

“Oh we play bingo, we do crafts, we have bible study,” said senior center member Donna Plybon. “We just gave a great time together.”

They get to meet and enjoy each other’s company three times a week.

“Oh it’s been wonderful. We are blessed,” Plybon said. “That’s all I can say, God has blessed us.”

The seniors at the center say it’s really important for them to have a place to go, to meet people and have activities to look forward to.

“This is wonderful, getting out when you’re by yourself, because I lost my husband and I lost my son,” Plybon said. “I was totally devastated. I had a friend who told me to come here and it’s been the most wonderful thing of my life.”

They’re open from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and any senior in the area is welcome.

The center is located at 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio, 45669.

