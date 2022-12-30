ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are on their way to blizzard-ravaged Buffalo, New York, to help with snow removal efforts.

Gov. Mike DeWine made that announcement Thursday in a news release.

The governor said the response will include “a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up trucks.”

He said the crews left Thursday morning from Ashtabula. According to DeWine, the team also includes highway technicians, mechanics and managers from various ODOT districts.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” DeWine said in a release. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

According to the release, crews will work two 12-hour shifts and return to Ohio by this Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.