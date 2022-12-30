ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo

ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are on their way to blizzard-ravaged Buffalo, New York, to help with snow removal efforts.

Gov. Mike DeWine made that announcement Thursday in a news release.

The governor said the response will include “a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up trucks.”

He said the crews left Thursday morning from Ashtabula. According to DeWine, the team also includes highway technicians, mechanics and managers from various ODOT districts.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” DeWine said in a release. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

According to the release, crews will work two 12-hour shifts and return to Ohio by this Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife Katlyn says Shane Bush was known for his contagious smile.
Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Boil water advisory issued for entire community
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Parents arrested on child neglect charges
Parents arrested on child neglect charges
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust

Latest News

Unmarked car with emergency lights impounded in Nitro
Unmarked car with emergency lights impounded in Nitro
The city's Unsafe Buildings Commission voted to tear down the property in August.
Trash-filled property demolished
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
Home leveled after fire
Home leveled after fire