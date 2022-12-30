Smashing Sun Belt opener for Herd

Marshall beats Appalachian State by 26 points
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Game one of the Sun Belt season for the Herd was a smashing success as they beat Appalachian State by a final of 79-53 in front of 4,816 fans at the Henderson Center. Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Taylor, Kamdyn Curfman, Jacob Connor and Taevion Kinsey all scored in double figures. They almost had six players achieve that feat with center Micah Handlogten scoring nine points.

The Herd hosts James Madison Saturday at 2 p.m. and here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the win.

