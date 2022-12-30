Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of.

“It feels good,” Taylor said.

We first introduced you to Taylor in July after he reached out to us about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington, and all of the unwelcome critters he said the property was attracting at the time.

Taylor said the city had previously cleaned up the trash, but it started piling up again.

So, he reached out to the city again, but wasn’t getting any answers. That’s when he turned to us -- hoping we could help.

Just 24 hours after our first story aired in July, the city came out and cleaned up what they could -- hauling away trash that fell over into public property.

Then in August, the Unsafe Building Commission voted to tear the property down.

It’s progress Taylor says he’s excited about for many reasons. Not only is it going to make his community look nicer, but he says it’s also going to make his neighborhood feel more safe.

“Now, you can walk completely around the block and you feel pretty safe,” Taylor said. “With this house being gone, it relieves the pressure of what’s going on inside that place too … I’m glad they got it taken care of and I really appreciate the city of Huntington that they’re doing this and I thank WSAZ for coming out here and getting the wheels rolling.”

