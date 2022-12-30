Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area that injured three others, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Della Browning was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a release.

Investigators say Browning was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt that also carried two children. A girl was flown to CAMC General in Charleston where she’s listed in critical condition.

A boy in the Cobalt was treated at Logan Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved was a Toyota Tacoma. A man driving the Tacoma was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the Cobalt was headed south, went left of center and collided with the northbound Tacoma.

