Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native opened the Music City Bowl by singing “God Bless America” on Saturday.

Jerica Blair is from Floyd County, but she moved to Nashville around ten years ago to become a recording artist.

Blair got the opportunity to sing after she won a radio show contest.

“I’m so excited. I just still can’t believe that I’m here, and the fact that it’s Kentucky, I’m just so excited that I get to share this day with a school that is from the state that I will always call home,” Blair said.

